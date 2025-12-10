Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha warns officials against collusion with land mafia

Patna, Dec 10 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha issued a warning to officers on Wednesday that any collusion with the land mafia would not be tolerated.

Sinha, who also holds the Revenue and Land Reforms Department portfolio, said that such 'erring' officials would soon be identified and strict action would be taken against them.

Talking to reporters here, Sinha said, "The department will soon identify officials of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department who are in collusion with the land mafia. Strict action will be initiated against them. The government will end this menace of the reported collusion between officials and the land mafia in the state".

The department has also given standing instructions to officials to remain present at their allocated offices in blocks and circles, the deputy CM said, adding that inconvenience to the people because of their absence can't be tolerated at all.

"Presence of officials of the department at their respective offices will be constantly monitored through video-conferencing from the headquarters. The monitoring will be done at least three times a day. Any officials found absent from their offices, without any valid reason, have to clarify the reason; and based on their reply, further course of action will be decided by the department," he said.

Expressing concern over the rising number of land disputes in the state and the involvement of mafia elements in preparing forged revenue documents, the deputy CM said such groups harass citizens.

Officials are supposed to complete or dispose of their work at the earliest, he said, adding that pendency of work would also be reviewed by the department on a regular basis. Deliberate delay will not be tolerated at any cost, Sinha said.

"The performance of officials of the department across all zones in the state will be evaluated by the headquarters," he said.