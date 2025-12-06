Bihar DyCM launches online portal to track crime, criminals in state

Patna, Dec 6 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday launched the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal in the state to improve online police services for citizens.

At a departmental review meeting with senior police officers at Bihar police headquarters, Choudhary, who holds the Home portfolio, said, "This portal will establish better coordination between the police and the public and reduce the need for repeated visits to police stations.

He said that the launch of the platform marks a significant step towards "making policing more accessible, transparent and efficient" through e-governance.

The DyCM also issued a series of directives to strengthen the law-and-order situation across the state.

Choudhary instructed authorities to expedite the seizure of vehicles used in illegal mining and complete their auction within 15 days, apart from registering criminal cases against those involved.

He also called for the formation of a special team to curb question paper leaks during examinations and ordered immediate action against the accused, including "confiscation of their properties".

The DyCM directed Bihar Police to enhance coordination with central agencies and ensure swift arrests in cases of cybercrimes.

He said, "The information about busting of cybercrimes should be advertised on an extensive scale to enhance the trust of people in the police".

Choudhary emphasised that cyber awareness programmes should be conducted in all schools and colleges, particularly for girls and women.

Choudhary instructed officials to ensure a response time of 8 to 10 minutes for emergency service Dial-112 and to "increase two-wheeler police patrols near educational institutions" to enhance student and women's safety.

He also called for strong measures against "organised crime" and for improvement in prison administration. He directed officials to ensure better quality food in jails, a complete ban on the entry of illegal materials in prisons, and installation of CCTV cameras in all wards.

Choudhary directed senior officers to "urgently request the General Administration department for appointments or deputations to fill vacant technical and professional posts in the Home department.

A day earlier, the state government announced the formation of the Abhay Brigade, which is a special unit tasked with preventing harassment and ensuring the safety of women in schools, colleges, market areas and other sensitive locations. PTI SUK RG