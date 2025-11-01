Bihar: EC orders transfer of Patna SP following violence in Mokama

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) following violence in Bihar's Mokama after the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter.

Tension has gripped Mokama ahead of assembly polls in the state, after Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav was killed during an election campaign.

On Friday, Yadav's supporters pelted stones at the car Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mokama candidate Veena Devi.

"The Commission has further directed that Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna may also be transferred. Hence, a panel of officers for posting a substitute in his place may be sent urgently," the poll authority told the state chief electoral officer.

The Election Commission on Friday sought a detailed report from the state at the earliest.

Bihar goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, while votes will be conducted on November 14.