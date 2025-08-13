Bihar: EC serves notice to BJP's Muzaffarpur mayor for 'possessing' 2 voter ID cards

Patna: The Election Commission on Wednesday served a notice to Muzaffarpur mayor and BJP leader Nirmala Devi for allegedly possessing two voter ID cards and asked her to reply to it by August 16, an official said.

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Muzaffarpur mayor of "having two voter ID cards", he said.

"The EC sent a notice to Nirmala Devi, asking her to submit a reply to the poll panel over the issue of possessing two voter ID cards," the official said.

In a letter to Devi, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for Muzaffarpur assembly constituency asked her to file a reply by August 16, he said.