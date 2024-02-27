Bihar: ED searches at premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi in Ara

Ara: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises linked to RJD MLA Kiran Devi at Ara in Bihar's Bhojpur district, sources said.

Advertisment

The ED searches were part of the probe into money laundering in the illegal sand-mining case involving Kiran Devi and her husband, Arun Yadav, who is also a former MLA.

Arun Yadav is also under the scanner of the central probe agencies in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case, involving RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members. The duo are also being probed by the ED in connection with the illegal sand mining case.

Kiran Devi is the RJD MLA from the Sandesh constituency in Bhojpur district. Her husband Arun Kumar Yadav, had also represented Sandesh assembly constituency (from 2015 to 2020).

Advertisment

According to sources when ED sleuths reached Kiran Devi’s residence on Tuesday morning, the MLA was not present there. Searches were also conducted at premises linked to the MLA in Agiaon in Bhojpur.

Despite several attempts by PTI the RJD MLA was not available for comments on the ED raids.

Last year also, the sleuths of the central probe agencies had raided the premises of Arun Yadav in Bhojpur in connection with land for job scam and illegal sand mining case.