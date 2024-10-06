Bihar: Eight arrested in Muzaffarpur in connection with flood-related protest

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Oct 6 (PTI) Bihar Police on Sunday arrested eight persons for posing as flood victims and allegedly throwing stones at security personnel during a protest in Muzaffarpur district, resulting in injuries to several officers.

Shahriyar Akhtar, assistant superintendent of police (ASP-East) in Muzaffarpur, said a case has been registered regarding the incident that took place in Aurai within the district on Friday.

The case includes charges against more than 100 unidentified people, in addition to the 20 whose identities are known, including the eight who were arrested.

The protests erupted when flood-hit residents expressed their frustration over the district administration's relief efforts. They blocked the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi national highway for several hours and burned tyres on it, police said.

"Police arrived at the scene to clear the highway, using mild force to disperse the protestors," said Vidya Saga, Rural SP (Muzaffarpur).

The SP denied reports that police fired in the air to disperse the crowd, explaining that the situation escalated when some people began pelting stones at the officers.

Speaking to PTI on Sunday, Akhtar said, "Those who have been arrested are not flood victims, they are anti-social elements who instigated the protest. These persons pelted stones at policemen, causing injuries to 3-4 officers. We have identified and arrested eight out of the 20 accused." Additionally, a case has been registered against more than 100 unidentified people based on a complaint filed by the magistrate present at the scene. PTI COR PKD MNB