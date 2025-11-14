Bihar election results: Most exit polls get direction right but scale wrong

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Most exit polls got the direction of the Bihar assembly polls right but could not predict its scale with only one calling the results correctly for the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The little-known 'Poll Diary' was the only pollster which had predicted that the NDA would win over 200 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan would fall below 50. It had predicted that the NDA would get between 184-209, and the Mahagathbandhan 32-49.

While the NDA won or was leading in over 200 seats, the Mahagathbandhan was poised to get around 35 seats.

Exit polls on Tuesday had predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar with a big victory over the Mahagathbandhan, and a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing.

The Axis My India exit poll predicted that the NDA would be ahead of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar but the RJD would emerge as the single-largest party. Axis My India predicted the NDA to win between 121-141 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan 98-118 seats.

It gave 0-2 seats to the Jan Suraaj.

Today's Chanakya forecast that while the BJP and its allies would get 160 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats), the RJD and its allies would bag 77 seats (with a plus-minus margin of error of 12 seats).

It forecast that the BJP and its allies would bag 44 per cent (plus-minus 3 per cent) vote share and the RJD and its allies would get 38 per cent (plus-minus 3 pr cent) votes.

While the Matrize exit poll forecast the NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats, Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan.

While the People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-2 for Jan Suraaj, the People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 to Prashant Kishore's party.

The JVC forecast 135-150 seats for the NDA and 88-103 for the Mahagathbandhan. The Polstrat predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA and 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan.

While the Chanakya Strategies gave the NDA 130-138 eats, 100-108 to the Mahagathbandhan, and zero to Jan Suraaj, pollster P-Marq predicted the NDA to win 142-162 seats, Mahagathbandhan 80-98 and Jan Suraaj 1-4.

The majority mark in the 243-member assembly is 122. PTI ASK ZMN