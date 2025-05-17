Bihar elections: Congress appoints Kumar Gaurav head of war room

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday appointed party leader Kumar Gaurav head of the war room for the Bihar Assembly elections slated later this year.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri Kumar Gaurav as the Chairman for War Room for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Bihar," AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in a statement.

The Congress, which will fight the polls in alliance with the RJD, is seeking to replace the ruling JDU-BJP combine in the state.