Bihar elections for continued development, ridding state of infiltrators: Nadda

New Delhi: Expressing confidence in the BJP-led NDA's win in the Bihar assembly elections, party president J P Nadda said on Monday that these polls are for continuing the state's development, ridding it of infiltrators and stopping the return of "jungle raj".

In a post on X after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, he said the NDA government in Bihar has become synonymous with people's welfare and good governance.

"I have full confidence that the sacred land of Bihar, which is the mother of democracy, will give the BJP and NDA its blessings and massive votes," he said.

भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा आज बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव की घोषणा का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ।



चुनाव लोकतंत्र का सबसे बड़ा उत्सव है। यह देश व प्रदेश को विकास और सुशासन के पथ पर अग्रसर रखने का प्रमुख माध्यम है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में बिहार में NDA सरकार… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 6, 2025

Elections are the democracy's biggest festival, and the primary medium to keep the country and state advancing on the path of development and good governance, he said, welcoming the poll announcement.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.