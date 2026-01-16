Bihar Engg Univ in pact to help students access digital academic resources

Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) The Bihar Engineering University (BEU) on Friday signed an agreement with the Gandhinagar-based Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre to strengthen research facilities in government engineering colleges.

The agreement was signed by BEU Registrar Pradip Kumar and INFLIBNET Centre Director Devika P Madalli in the presence of state Science and Technology Minister Sunil Kumar.

"Under this agreement, students, research scholars and faculty members of all government engineering colleges in the state will receive institutional and free access to national-level digital academic and research resources," said an official statement.

They will also gain access to services such as a plagiarism detection system, 'one nation one subscription' and a library automation system, among others, it said.

"Through these platforms, integrated and authenticated access to e-journals, e-books, theses, patents, conference information and other digital research resources will be ensured," it said.

The minister said the state government was continuously working towards linking technical education with knowledge, research and innovation.

"Digital platforms like INFLIBNET will provide government engineering college students and researchers with high-quality academic content on a single platform, enabling them to access learning and research resources at par with leading institutions of the country," he said.

Science and Technology Secretary Pratima said it will enhance the quality of project work, seminars, theses and research activities, while reducing dependence on multiple sources. PTI PKD SOM