Bihar Engg varsity, SBTE sign MoU with NASSCOM for industry-aligned skill training for students

Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) Bihar Engineering University (BEU) and State Board of Technical Education (SBTE) on Thursday signed an MoU with NASSCOM to facilitate industry-aligned skill training for students, officials said.

The agreement, part of the central-supported 'FutureSkills Prime' programme, was signed in the presence of Science, Technology & Technical Education Minister Sunil Kumar, department Secretary Pratima, BEU Vice Chancellor Suresh Kant Verma, among others.

According to a statement issued by the department, Sunil Kumar said that such collaborations help directly link technical education with industry.

"Through digital programmes like FutureSkills Prime, students of government engineering and polytechnic colleges in the state will gain access to training in new technologies," he said.

Kumar said that the virtual nature of the platform will enable students from rural areas and smaller districts to "access the same high-quality training as those studying in major cities or prestigious institutions".

Pratima said that government engineering and polytechnic colleges in Bihar already offer advanced, industry-aligned courses.

"Through this MoU, students will additionally benefit from online courses, virtual internships, foundation courses, and deep-skilling programmes on the FutureSkills Prime digital platform in areas such as AI, data analytics, cyber security, and cloud computing," she said.

The department will appoint a nodal officer in each college to connect students to the programme and ensure the quality of training, the statement noted.

Through regular workshops and orientation programmes, students and teachers will be trained to make the most effective use of the digital platform in a structured, step-by-step manner, it added.