Bihar: Engine derails at Gaya yard, none injured

Gaya (Bihar), Sep 14 (PTI) A railway engine derailed at Gaya junction railway yard on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place during shunting when one of the front wheels of the engine, which was without any coaches, jumped the tracks, they said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Speaking to PTI, East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sharswati Chandra said, "The engine, without any coaches, derailed at Gaya junction railway station yard on Saturday morning. Since the derailment happened at the yard, the movement of other trains was not affected. Mechanical and other technical staffers restored the engine soon after the derailment." Meanwhile, the coupling of a Gaya-bound goods train coming from Koderma broke near Paharpur railway station in Bihar's Gaya division on Friday, the CPRO said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place around 10.08 pm on Friday, the official said.

"The restoration work, including the coupling of the goods train, was completed and the same train started from the site at 10.48 pm," the CPRO said.

The movement of other trains was not affected because of the incident, the official added.