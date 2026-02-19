Bihar: Ex-army man shot dead in Patna

Patna, Feb 19 (PTI) A 50-year-old retired army man was shot dead allegedly by his relative in Gopalpur locality of Patna, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Tejnandan Rai.

"Police received information at 2.15 pm that a person was shot at. We reached the spot and took the victim to the nearest government hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. The accused fled after firing at Tejnandan. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," said SP (Patna-East), Parichay Kumar.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that a land dispute might be the reason behind the attack. The prime accused is the deceased's relative. A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused,” Kumar said. PTI PKD RBT