Bihar ex-MLA Anant Singh, wanted in connection with firing in Mokama, surrenders before court

Patna, Jan 24 (PTI) Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who was named an accused in a case related to the exchange of fire on the outskirts of Patna a couple of days ago and was wanted by police, surrendered before a court in Barh on Friday and was sent to jail, an officer said.

Police had registered three FIRs in connection with the firing incident.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar told PTI: "The former MLA surrendered before the court in Barh, which sent him to 14 days judicial custody. He was sent to Beur jail." Talking to media persons on the premises of Barh court, Anant Singh said, "Everyone has to follow the law. I have surrendered because an FIR has been lodged against me. Now I am going to jail." The firing took place on Wednesday evening when Anant Singh's convoy was attacked in Mokama. The Sonu-Monu gang allegedly carried out the assault, firing indiscriminately. Singh's supporters returned the fire, leading to a shootout.

Eyewitnesses claimed that 60 to 70 rounds were fired, though police claimed 16-17 rounds. Singh had escaped unhurt in the attack.

In a related incident, fresh firing was reported at Hamza village under Panchmahal police station in Mokama on Friday.

Kumar said, "Three spent cartridges were recovered from the scene. The firing took place in front of Mukesh Singh's house. Investigations are underway." According to police, the Sonu-Monu gang targeted Mukesh Singh, a resident of Hamza village and a former associate of the gang, who had reportedly sought Anant Singh's help.

Police have arrested two suspects, Sonu and Roushan, in connection with Wednesday's firing.

Anant Singh, known as 'Chhote Sarkar,' is a gangster-turned-politician who has represented the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar several times. His MLA wife recently joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) from the opposition RJD.

Singh was disqualified from the assembly in June 2020 after being convicted in a case involving the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and grenades from his ancestral home in 2018. However, in August 2024, the Patna High Court acquitted him of these charges and ordered his release from jail.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday charged the ruling NDA in Bihar with giving "patronage to criminals" and asserted that his party, if voted to power in the next assembly polls, would ensure that they went behind bars." The former deputy CM made the remark when his comments were sought on the exchange of fire in Mokama, on the outskirts of Patna, on Wednesday in which the name of a controversial former MLA cropped up. PTI PKD NN