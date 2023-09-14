Bihar: Female constable found dead in office, alleges harassment by seniors in 'suicide' note

Samastipur, Sept 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old constable was found dead in her office in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said on Thursday.

Archana Kumari was posted at the district police headquarters. Her husband Suman Kumar, also a police constable, was placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty, they said.

A suicide note was found in which Kumari alleged that she and her husband were being harassed by their seniors, police said.

"She was on duty when the incident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday. Other officials noticed her body hanging from the ceiling, and they immediately informed seniors. She was taken to the government hospital, where she was declared dead," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Amit Kumar said.

Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, and all angles are being examined, he said. PTI CORR PKD SOM SOM