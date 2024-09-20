Bihar: FIR lodged against 65 villagers for creating ruckus over death of donkey

Buxar (Bihar), Sep 20 (PTI) A death of a donkey in Bihar’s Buxar district led to an FIR against 65 villagers, who created a furore by allegedly disrupting electricity supply, taking exception to the animal’s demise due to electrocution, officials said.

A police complaint was also lodged by a section of the villagers against some power department officials.

The incident took place in Kesath block of the district, when the villagers gathered outside a local power grid station, demanding compensation for the donkey’s death. “Some villagers entered the station and switched off power supply in the area. It was only after intervention of senior officials that supply could be resumed around 3 hours later,” a police officer said.

Later, a complaint was filed by a senior official of the state electricity department against the villagers for disrupting power supply and causing interruption in the functioning of public servants, he said.

Talking to reporters, SP Shubham Arya said, "On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against 65 villagers for interrupting power supply in the area for three hours. A few villagers also filed a complaint against officials of the department over the issue. The matter is being examined."