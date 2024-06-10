Bihar: First-time BJP MP Raj Bhushan Choudhry becomes central minister

Patna, Jun 9 (PTI) BJP MP Raj Bhushan Choudhry, who was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was inducted into the third Narendra Modi government as a minister of state.

Choudhry, a doctor by profession, belongs to the extremely backward Nishad community.

He had quit the Vikassheel Insan Party and joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections.

The ministerial berth to Choudhry assumed significance in Bihar as Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni has been a face of the Nishad community.

Political analysts said Choudhry's induction into central government as a minister will help the saffron party garner more votes from the Nishad community in the 2025 assembly polls.

Satish Chandra Dubey, who is considered a strong Brahmin leader of the BJP in Bihar, was also inducted into the central government as a minister of state.

Dubey, currently a Rajya Sabha MP who rose to prominence as a farm activist fighting for the welfare of sugarcane farmers in the Champaran region, helped the NDA get votes from the upper caste community in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

He had represented the Valimiki Nagar seat between 2014 and 2019. PTI PKD BDC