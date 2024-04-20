Bihar: Five more held in teacher recruitment exam 'paper leak' case

Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) The Bihar Police has arrested five more persons, including a woman, from Madhya Pradesh, as part of its investigation into the alleged question paper leak of the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 conducted in March, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) late on Saturday: "All five accused are part of a gang... have been arrested in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh). Transit remand has been obtained for bringing them back to Patna".

Crucial evidence has been collected from their possession, and they will be produced before a Patna court on Monday, it said.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had cancelled the TRE-3 exam following allegations of paper leak. A new date for the examination will be announced later.

The TRE-3 exams were held on March 15 at 415 centres. Around 3.75 lakh aspirants took part in the test.

The EOU had registered an FIR on March 16 under various sections of the IPC.

A special team was formed by the EOU, which raided several places in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) on March 15 and arrested 266 people in connection with the alleged paper leak. PTI PKD RBT