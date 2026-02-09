Bihar FM tables Rs 12,165 crore third supplementary budget

Patna, Feb 9 (PTI) Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Monday tabled the third supplementary budget worth more than Rs 12,165 crore for the current financial year (2025-26) in the state Assembly.

The discussion on the supplementary budget will take place later in the House.

The overall size of the third supplementary budget for 2025-26 is Rs 9,586.39 crore under the annual scheme head and another Rs 2,579.04 crore under the head of establishment and committed expenditure.

In the supplementary budget, Rs 41.82 crore (Centre's share) has been allocated for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rs 1,013 crore (Centre's share) for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-Gramin) and Rs 633.63 crore of Centre's share for the Saksham Anganwadi Poshan- 2.0.

The Saksham Anganwadi Poshan- 2.0 is an integrated nutrition support programme to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by creation of a convergent eco-system.

Besides, Rs 1,184 crore of the Centre's share will also be allocated for the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) is a flagship poverty alleviation programme being implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, to reduce poverty by enabling poor households to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities. PTI PKD MNB