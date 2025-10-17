Bihar: Former Lok Sabha MP and RJD leader Sarfaraz Alam joins Jan Suraaj

Patna, Oct 16 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha MP and four-time MLA from Bihar's Jokihat, Sarfaraz Alam, on Thursday joined the Jan Suraaj Party, hours after resigning from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Alam is the son of late RJD leader from Seemanchal region Tasleem Uddin.

He said, "I salute Jan Suraaj, which under the vision of founder Prashant Kishor, has resolved to change Bihar." He added that the platform would allow him to carry forward his father’s legacy to fight for the people of Seemanchal.

The former RJD leader told reporters that he "was feeling suffocated" for a long time.

"There was the same old 'daal-chatni'" he said, expressing a sense of monotonous inertia against change.

Referring to his father Tasleem Uddin, Alam said, "He fought a long battle to ensure social justice and equality in Seemanchal, apart from giving a voice to the region." He asserted that Jan Suraaj will give him a platform to carry forward that legacy.

"This is not just about Muslims. Poverty needs to come down across the board," he said, while alleging that in the past 30 years, education in Bihar has deteriorated and corruption has risen sharply.

Welcoming Alam into the organisation, Kishor said his induction would mark a shift from the "politics of fear to the politics of development" in Seemanchal.

"Under Sarfaraz Alam’s leadership, Jan Suraaj will draw a long line of legacy in the Seemanchal region," Kishor said.

Taking a veiled swipe at AIMIM, Kishor added, "Only a Muslim of Seemanchal can understand the grievances of the region. No one coming from Hyderabad can do that." Kishor accused both the NDA and INDIA bloc of "selling seats" at exorbitant prices.

He said, "There is infighting within the alliances as they are in a competition to sell seats." The Jan Suraaj founder reiterated his allegations against Bihar's deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

Referring to Choudhary's election affidavit, he said, "He should have clarified whether he has passed the class 10 exams, and what was his role in the 1995 murder case." Kishor said he will legally challenge Samrat's affidavit for omissions and irregularities. PTI SUK MNB