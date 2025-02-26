Bihar: Four drown while taking bath in river Ganga

Patna, Feb 26 (PTI) Four persons, including a boy, drowned and another minor went missing while taking bath in river Ganga here on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajneesh Kumar (23), Abhishekh Kumar (22), Vishal (22) and Govind (16).

The missing boy has been identified as Mohammad Rehan (13).

“The incident took place in the afternoon when five persons, including two boys, were taking bath in the Ganga river at the Collectorate Ghat. According to eyewitnesses, they suddenly slipped deep into the water. Police, along with SDRF personnel, reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The bodies of four persons have been recovered. One boy is still missing,” Sri Prakash, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Town-2 (Patna), told reporters.

Further investigation is underway. PTI PKD RBT