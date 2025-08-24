Bihar: Four involved in illegal sand mining, extortion arrested with AK-47 rifle, cartridges

Patna, Aug 24 (PTI) Police conducted a raid in Bihta area on the outskirts of Patna on Sunday and arrested four persons involved in illegal sand mining and extortion after an AK-47 rifle and cartridges were seized from their possession, an officer said.

The arrested persons, all members of the Sanjay Singh gang, were involved in illegal sand mining and extortion in Amnabad locality near Sone river, the officer said.

Five policemen were also injured while chasing the arrested persons, he said.

Talking to reporters, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharm said, "Acting on a tip off, a police team conducted raid in the Amnabad area. On seeing the policemen, members of Sanjay Singh gang started fleeing on boats, and also fired on cops. The policemen retaliated with controlled firing. The cops also chased them on a boat. While four accused were overpowered by the policemen…others managed to flee. Neither any policemen nor the accused sustained bullet injury in the exchange of fire." However, five policemen sustained minor injuries while chasing the accused on a boat, said the SSP.

Police seized an AK-47 assault rifle, a .53 bore rifle and 160 live cartridges from the possession of the arrested persons, he said. Further investigation is on, and police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding associates of the arrested accused, the SSP added. PTI PKD RG