Bihar: ''Gandhi se Ambedkar'' march stopped midway by police in Patna

Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking the culmination of Congress' 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar was stopped midway by the police in Patna on Monday, a senior officer said.

The procession, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began from Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan.

Gandhi was joined by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan and other INDIA bloc leaders.

Talking to reporters, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said, "The march can not be allowed after Dak Bunglow crossing as it is a restricted area.

Leaders of INDIA bloc have been asked to address the public at the Dak Bungalow crossing." There is a possibility that the police may allow a delegation of the INDIA bloc leaders to offer a floral tribute at the statue of B R Ambedkar near Patna High Court.

The procession marked the culmination of Congress' 14-day-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which passed through 110 assembly constituencies covering 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections.

The procession started with the INDIA bloc leaders offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and passed through S P Verma Road, Exhibition Road and Dak Bungalow Crossing.

INDIA bloc leaders, who participated in the march, were seen waving at an enthusiastic crowd from an open-top vehicle on the streets of Patna. People showered flower petals on the cavalcade amid chants of 'Rahul Gandhi Jindabad'.

Along the march route, posters of Congress, RJD and other senior leaders of the INDIA bloc parties were put up.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, aimed to highlight the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. PTI PKD BDC