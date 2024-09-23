Bihar: Ganga continues to flow above danger mark in Patna, 76 schools to remain shut till Sep 26

Patna, Sep 23 (PTI) As the Ganga river continues to flow above the danger mark in several areas of the Bihar capital, the Patna district administration on Monday extended the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas until September 26 for the safety of students and teachers.

In a circular by Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, it was noted that "a total of 76 government schools across eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed due to the elevated water levels in the Ganga." As of 6 AM, the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah and Digha Ghat, a statement by the district administration said.

The rising water levels in several rivers across other districts are impacting low-lying areas. The state Disaster Management Department (DMD) said Additional Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit held a virtual review meeting with officials from 12 districts to assess the situation and ensure preparedness for potential rise in water levels.

According to the DMD, approximately 12 districts along the Ganga are experiencing flood-like conditions, affecting around 13.56 lakh people in low-lying areas. A total of 376 village panchayats have been impacted, with many residents evacuated to camps, it said.

The 12 affected districts are Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Katihar, officials said. PTI PKD MNB