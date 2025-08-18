Bihar gangster held earlier with AK-47 rifles nabbed in Vasai after being on the run for 3 years

Vasai, Aug 18 (PTI) A top gangster from Bihar on the run was held in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district in a joint operation by local police and STF of the eastern state, an official said on Monday.

Butan Janeshwar Chaudhary (50), alias Harendra Chaudhary, a resident of Belaur, Udwantnagar in Bhojpur district, was held on August 17 near Shani Mandir on Tungareshwar Road, he said.

On August 16, Bihar STF coordinated with Vasai Crime Branch under inspector Sameer Ahirrao, following which 24-hour surveillance was mounted, leading to his arrest.

"In 2016, police had seized an AK-47 rifle, grenades and other weapons from him. He revived gang activities after release in 2022. In April 2025, another AK-47, 22 live cartridges, an INSAS magazine and grenades were seized from his residence," the official said.

He faces 20 serious criminal cases, including multiple counts of murder, attempt to murder, armed robberies, illegal possession of weapons, and conspiracy for bomb blasts and was absconding for the past three years, the official informed.

He carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, the official said. PTI COR BNM