Bihar: Gangster wanted in cases of murder, dacoity killed in police encounter

Bhagalpur, May 24 (PTI) A gangster, wanted in several cases of murder and dacoity, was allegedly killed in a police encounter in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, an officer said on Saturday.

Gurudev Mandal alias Fufa was killed in a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and Naugachia Police near Murli Chowk in the Rangara police station area on Friday night, he said.

Mandal was wanted in several cases, including an attack on police, ADG (STF) Kundan Krishnan said.

The STF had been tracking him for several days, another police officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off about Mandal's location, a joint team raided the place. When the police personnel reached there, he opened fire. In the ensuing crossfire, Mandal was killed," he said.

However, Mandal's associates managed to escape, he added.

"No policemen were injured in the incident. A search is underway for his associates," the officer said.