Bihar: Gaya doctor duped of Rs 4.40 crore by cybercriminals

Gaya (Bihar), Aug 22 (PTI) Cybercriminals have defrauded a Gaya-based doctor of over Rs 4.40 crore from his bank accounts, police said on Thursday.

However, authorities have managed to stop cybercriminals from making any further withdrawals.

Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said, "The Cyber Police station in Gaya registered a case based on a complaint from Dr A N Rai, who said cybercriminals had fraudulently withdrawn Rs 4.40 crore from his seven bank accounts over the past few days." The SSP added, "The amount was withdrawn through a total of 14 transactions by the cybercriminals." DSP Sakshi Rai and in-charge of cyber police station said, "Preliminary investigations suggest that cybercriminals responsible are based in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Police have successfully intercepted Rs 58 lakh in the accounts of these criminals to prevent further withdrawals. Investigation is ongoing. PTI COR PKD MNB