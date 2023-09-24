Bihar gets another Vande Bharat Express, to run on Patna-Howrah route

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) The Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conferencing on Sunday.

It is Bihar's second Vande Bharat Express. The first one, which runs between Patna and Ranchi, was flagged off on June 27.

The inaugural function at the Patna Junction station, organised by the East Central Railway (ECR), was attended by Union ministers Nityanand Rai and Ashwini Choubey, and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary, an MLC.

Along with it, the prime minister flagged off eight other Vande Bharat Expresses, and said the day is not far when these semi-high speed trains will connect all parts of the country.

The Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will start its regular run on September 26, ECR's Chief Public Relations Officer Birendra Kumar told PTI.

This train will run six days a week, except Wednesdays, he said.

It will leave Patna Junction at 8 am and reach West Bengal's Howrah, around 532 km away, at 2.35 pm. On its return journey, the train will leave Howrah at 3.50 pm and reach Patna Junction at 10.40 pm, he added.

The train will have stops at Patna Sahib, Mokama, Lakhisarai, Jasidih, Jamtara, Asansol and Durgapur.

The fare for AC Executive Class is Rs 2,325 without food, and Rs 1,160 in AC chair car. PTI PKD SOM