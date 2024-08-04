Bihar gets 'Best Presentation Award in East Zone' at museum conclave

Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) Bihar has received the 'Best Presentation Award in East Zone' at the three-day State Museum Conclave on Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the state's Art, Culture and Youth Affairs Department here on Saturday, "Union Ministry of Culture organised a three-day State Museum Conclave on Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum from August 1 to August 3, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital." "Teams from all the 28 states and eight Union territories participated in the conclave and made presentations on their museums. Rahul Kumar, Director (Museums), Bihar government, made the presentation from the state which got the Best Presentation Award in the East Zone. Kumar received the award on Saturday," it added.

The conclave was inaugurated by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on August 1. There were 150 participants from across the country. PTI PKD ACD