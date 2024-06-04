Bihar: Giriraj retains Begusarai, but with a reduced margin

Begusarai, Jun 4 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh of the BJP on Tuesday retained the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, albeit by a reduced margin of over 81,480 votes.

Singh had shifted to Begusarai in 2019, giving up his sitting seat of Nawada, and defeated former JNU students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar, the CPI candidate, by a staggering margin of over 4 lakh votes.

In this election, the Left party fielded former MLA Abdhesh Kumar Roy, who polled 5.67 lakh votes, as against 6.49 lakh secured by the BJP incumbent. PTI NAC SOM