Bihar girl rescued from trafficker at Delhi railway station, one held

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl, allegedly lured from Bihar and brought to Delhi to be sold for Rs 2 lakh, was rescued by the police near the railway station, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shashi Kumar, 23, lured the minor girl during a train journey and brought her to Delhi under false pretences, police said.

"A suspicious man was spotted with a young girl at the station. He was apprehended on the spot, and the girl was taken away for preliminary questioning," a senior officer said.

The girl told the police she was a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar, and had left home two days ago after a quarrel with her mother.

She then boarded a train to Delhi to visit her maternal aunt, after which she was approached by the accused at Chhapra Railway Station, the officer said.

"She said Shashi Kumar befriended her during the journey and promised to take her to his brother's house in Delhi. However, once they reached Delhi, he tried to take her away forcibly and threatened to sell her," the officer said.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he had planned to sell the minor for Rs 2 lakh due to financial problems, police said.

A case has been registered at the Kamla Market Police Station. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused is part of a bigger trafficking network, police added. PTI SSJ MPL HIG