Bihar: Girl’s injury in cracker burst, clash between groups mar Muharram fest in 2 places

Bhagalpur/Bhabhua, Jul 29 (PTI) A teenage girl was injured in a firecracker burst during Muharram processions in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Saturday, while a clash between two groups was reported in Kaimur district, triggering tension in those areas, officials said.

Advertisment

The police intervened and brought the situation under control in both places.

A firecracker explosion during a procession injured a 16-year-old girl, belonging to another community, in Naugachia subdivision of Bhagalpur district.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Uttam Kumar said the girl, who was taken to a hospital, was out of danger.

Advertisment

Nonetheless, locals took exception to the incident and placed burning tyres on the road to register their protest until a police party, led by Sub Divisional Police Officer Dilip Kumar persuaded them to disperse.

"Heavy deployment of force is in place as a precautionary measure. Also, a hunt is on for those who indulged in reckless bursting of firecrackers," said the SDPO.

In Bhabhua, where Kaimur district is headquartered, a clash broke out between members of two communities when a "Taziya" procession was crossing the town's Ekta Chowk, prompting the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to assume command.

Advertisment

DM Sawan Kumar said, "Some anti-social elements tried to create disturbance but the situation was soon brought under control with the help of adequate police force".

Three quick response teams (QRTs) were pressed into service to aid the police in maintaining order, SP Lalit Mohan Sharma said.

“We will identify the trouble-makers with the help of CCTV footage and drone cameras installed on the occasion and they will face stern action," Sharma said.

Advertisment

No untoward incident was reported from other parts of the state.

In the capital, RJD president and former chief minister Lalu Prasad invited a "Taziya" procession to the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, also an ex-CM.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and black shorts, in an apparent expression of solidarity with the participants of the mourning festival, Prasad spent some time marvelling at the acrobatics on display, with sticks and swords.

Prasad's maverick elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who is a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, also tried his hands with a "lathi", drawing applause from the spectators. PTI CORR PKD NAC NN