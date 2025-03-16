Bihar girl's interview noticed, Education Minister Pradhan backs her doctor's dream

Patna: A programme telecast on a private television channel changed the life of a poor girl in Bihar, as she got a call from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who assured her that the government would take steps to fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor.

Pradhan, in a video conversation, asked her to study well and not to hold any grudge against her parents who could not afford to fund her education in the science stream in class 11.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Sunday said that the administration will ensure that Khushboo Kumari gets admission to class 11 with biology in the 2025-27 academic session.

Kumari, a resident of Danapur on the outskirts of Patna, had always dreamt of becoming a doctor. However, it was not possible for her economically weak parents to bear the expenses of an education in science.

Recently, she shared her story with a private news channel, which interviewed her as part of a feature on International Women's Day.

The girl broke down on camera, saying that her dream of becoming a doctor would remain unfulfilled.

The situation changed, at least for now, as the interview came to the notice of Pradhan.

"We got a call from Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan who watched Khushboo's interview and expressed the desire to speak to the girl," said the Patna district magistrate Accordingly, a video call with the minister was organised and the district administration has shared on social media a one-and-a-half-minute long video clip of their conversation.

Flanked by her parents on either side, the girl can be heard speaking into a microphone, expressing her wish to be "admitted to any good college which offers quality education in science".

Pradhan replied: "Do not worry, my child. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will arrange for your education. You study well and, please, hold nothing against your parents. They tried to support you to the best of their ability".

The remark made her father wipe his tears with his soiled 'gamcha' (traditional cotton towel) while her mother looked on with gratitude in her eyes.

Reacting to the development, Khushboo and her family members told media persons that it is a dream come true for her.

Singh said, "The district administration will ensure that Khushboo Kumari gets admission in the biology stream in class 11 in the 2025-27 academic session. Officials have been engaged for the purpose."