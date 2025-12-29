Bihar goods train derailment: Train services remain affected on Howrah-Patna route

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) Train services on the Howrah-Patna route remained disrupted on Monday owing to the derailment of eight wagons of a goods train at Simultala in Bihar's Jamui district two days ago, an official said.

The Eastern Railway official said restoration work was going on in full swing and train services on the route were expected to resume soon.

Several express trains have been rescheduled due to the derailment of eight wagons of the goods train on Saturday night, the official said.

An inquiry has been initiated into the cause of the accident that took place between Lahabon and Simultala railway stations under the Asansol division of Eastern Railway.

It resulted in the disruption of the movement of a number of trains, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Owing to the obstruction on the tracks between Lahabon and Simultala in the Jasidih-Jhajha section, several trains, including 22347 Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express, 12369 Howrah-Dehradun Kumbh Express, 15047 Kolkata-Gorakhpur Purvanchal Express, and 13105 Sealdah-Ballia Express, have been diverted via Dhanbad-Gaya or other routes, he said. PTI AMR BDC