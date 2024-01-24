Bihar Governor appoints six new Vice-Chancellors

Patna: Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed six new vice-chancellors (VC) of different universities in the state after consulting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The governor is also the Chancellor of the state run universities.

The appointments were made from the panels submitted by the search committee, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

"Those who have been appointed as VCs are: Sanjay Kumar Choudhary (Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga), Laxmi Niwas Pandey ( Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga), Bimlendu Shekhar Jha (B N Mandal University, Madhepura), Dinesh Chandra Rai (Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur), Pramendra Kumar (Jai Prakash University, Chapra) and Sharad Kumar Yadav (Aryabhatta University, Patna)", said the statement..

Earlier on Tuesday, the CM met the Governor and discussed the issue with him, sources said.