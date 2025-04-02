Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan backs Waqf Board reforms

Mathura (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday stressed the need for reforming the Waqf Board, citing widespread disputes over its properties.

Talking to reporters here, Khan shared his experience as a former minister in charge of the Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh and said more than 90 per cent of Waqf properties are embroiled in legal disputes. "It is rare to find Waqf properties being utilised for charitable purposes, such as running colleges, universities or orphanages. Instead, they largely serve the interests of the affluent class," he said.

Earlier in the day, while inaugurating two newly-refurbished government schools at Lohvan in Mahavan tehsil of this Uttar Pradesh district, Khan highlighted the transformative power of education. He underscored its role in building a strong and developed India and emphasised the need for quality education for the society's progress.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

Tabling the Bill, which was examined and redrafted by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC), Rijiju said the proposed legislation has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties. PTI COR KIS RC