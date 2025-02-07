Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP): Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday took a dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, and stressed that "our culture says any human being should be seen in a divine way".

Speaking to reporters after taking the dip, Khan said, "We should always keep in mind that the 'Sanatan Aadarsh' (eternal ideal) of Indian culture is 'Ekaatmata', or oneness of being, where all differences disappear."

"Our culture says any human being should be seen in a divine way. 'Maanav' (human) is the form of 'Maadhav' (Lord Krishna), which can be seen here in a big way," Khan said.

Everyone is coming to "celebrating the festival of our heritage, values and ideals", he added.