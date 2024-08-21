Bihar Governor Arlekar takes swipe at Nehru over `Ajeeb' remark about Goa

Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday claimed that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had once termed the people of Goa as "Ajeeb", and some people want to create an impression that the former Portuguese colony had no links with the rest of India.

Arlekar, who hails from Goa, was speaking at a function here to send `Rakhis' to soldiers.

Military training should be made compulsory for all those who aspire to a government job, he said.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth was also present at the function.

"In Goa, there are less activities happening about `Bhartiyata' (Indianness) or nationalism, due to which different kind of thoughts are projected. Many people want to project that Goa is different from others," said Arlekar.

"There are attempts by many people to project that Goa is different from the rest of the country. Our former PM Jawaharlal Nehru had said "Goa ke Log Ajeeb Hai" (Goa people are different)," he claimed.

"We don't know what `Ajeeb' he saw in us. We are not `Ajeeb'," the Bihar governor added.

It was necessary to stress that Goa is very much a part of "Bharat-mata", he further said.

"But what was being told is that we are different. We are different from Bharatiyata. As a result, the impression was created that we don't have any relation here (with India) but we have relation with Portugal," Arlekar said.

While Indian freedom-fighters fought to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule, it was also a fact that many Goans sacrificed their lives to free India from British rule, Arlekar said, adding, "their sacrifices should be documented." Talking to reporters later, Arlekar said some countries have compulsory military training, and "experts in our country should give a thought to it." Those who want government jobs should undergo two years of military training, he said, adding, "this will bring discipline in their working." PTI RPS KRK