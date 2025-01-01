Bihar governor-designate Arif Mohammad Khan visits native village of CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Jan1 (PTI) Bihar governor-designate Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday visited the native village of chief minister Nitish Kumar in Nalanda district and paid floral tributes to his mother Parmeshwari Devi on her death anniversary.

Khan, accompanied by the CM, went to the memorial garden at Kalyan Bigha in Harnaut block which has been set up in the name of Kumar's father Ram Lakhan Singh.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, "The CM also garlanded the statues of his late father and wife Manju Sinha." The CM was accompanied by his relatives, minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Nalanda MP Kaushlendra Kumar, MLAs, officials and JD(U) party leaders who also paid homage to his mother.

Kumar also offered prayers at the Bhagwati Mandir situated at Kalyan Bigha and interacted with residents of the village. PTI PKD MNB