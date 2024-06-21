Bihar: Governor, Dy CMs lead Yoga Day celebrations in state

Patna, Jun 21 (PTI) The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated across Bihar on Friday with Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy Chief Ministers and other state ministers attending the main events in the state capital.

In a post on X, Raj Bhavan (Bihar), said, "The governor, officials and employees of the governor's secretariat practised yoga in the yoga camp organised at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday... ''.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and several other ministers and senior bureaucrats participated in a yoga session at an event held at the Patliputra Sports complex to mark the occasion.

"I participated in the mass yoga programme organized by the State Ayush Committee Health Department, at Pataliputra Sports Club... and did yoga with dignitaries present there. Yoga is an effective medium to concentrate the body, mind and soul, which makes not only the body but also the mind healthy. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the bottom of my heart. He made yoga reach the world", wrote Sinha in his post on X.

Talking to reporters, Sinha said, "Yoga should become part of our daily life. Yoga is important for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being".

Interacting with media persons after the event, Chaudhary told reporters, "PM Modi's global advocacy of yoga has elevated its stature, providing it with due recognition worldwide. I heartily congratulate my PM for showcasing India to the world through yoga".

The International Yoga Day functions are being organised across the state and in almost all districts. PTI PKD RG