Bihar Governor releases book on 100th birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur

Patna, Jan 24 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday released a book at a state function organised on the Bihar Assembly premises to mark the 100th birth anniversary of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur.

Advertisment

Thakur was chosen for the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on Tuesday.

After paying floral tributes to Thakur, the former chief minister of Bihar, on the assembly premises, the governor released the book 'Rajkiya Samaroh' which is based on the life of prominent personalities in the state.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar garlanded a statue of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur on the assembly premises. Several other leaders also paid tributes to him.

The Bihar government has already planned several events on Wednesday to celebrate Thakur's legacy. PTI PKD BDC