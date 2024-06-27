Bihar govt aims to transform state into premier tourist destination

Patna, Jun 27 (PTI) Bihar Tourism and Industries Minister Nitish Mishra on Thursday announced his government's ambitious plans to develop the state into a premier travel destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Addressing stakeholders at a meet, Mishra highlighted Bihar's rich cultural, historical, and religious heritage, describing it as a gateway to India's illustrious past and vibrant present.

"The government aims to position Bihar as a centre for spiritual, cultural, and ecotourism through sustainable and inclusive practices, focusing on investment and livelihood creation," Mishra said.

He emphasised the immense potential of Bihar's cultural, historical, religious, and natural heritage to drive tourism growth and generate employment.

To bolster tourism, the government plans to showcase Bihar's tourist destinations extensively on digital and social media platforms. Specialised agencies and experts will be engaged to conduct campaigns aimed at increasing visibility and attracting tourists both globally and domestically, he said.

"We have already formulated policies to promote tourism, develop new destinations, and enhance facilities across the state. Digital and social media will play pivotal roles in reaching out to a wider audience and promoting Bihar's diverse attractions," Mishra added.

The event also saw participation from social media influencers, bloggers, and individuals dedicated to promoting Bihar's art, culture, and tourist sites.

Secretary of the state tourism department, Abhay Kumar Singh, underscored the importance of keeping Bihar's tourism website and app updated to meet modern marketing needs and expectations.

Singh expressed confidence in Bihar's tourism potential, emphasising the government's commitment to positioning Bihar as a leading travel destination in India. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts among policymakers, tourism facilitators, and marketers to achieve this goal, while prioritising tourist safety and comfort. PTI PKD MNB