Bihar govt announces healthcare facilities for elderly at doorsteps

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced the rollout of a scheme to provide healthcare facilities to the elderly persons at their doorsteps.

The CM has instructed the health department to implement the scheme, which comes under the 'Saat Nischay' (seven resolves) initiative of the Nitish Kumar government, on a priority basis.

Kumar, in an X post, wrote, "Our effort is to ensure that the needy senior citizens of the state avail essential health services, including facilities of nursing assistance, pathology tests at home, blood pressure check, ECG test, physiotherapy and other types of medical assistance in emergency situations, at their homes at the time of need."

The health department has been directed to work swiftly to ensure that health-related facilities are made available to the senior citizens of the state at their homes, he wrote.

"Since our government came to power in the state on November 24, 2005, we have worked for the upliftment of people from all sections of society and for development in every sector, guided by the principle of development with justice. We have considered entire Bihar as our family and taken full care of everyone's honour and respect," he said.

24 नवंबर 2005 को राज्य में जब से हमलोगों की सरकार बनी तब से न्याय के साथ विकास के सिद्धांत पर चलते हुए हमलोगों ने समाज के सभी वर्ग के लोगों के उत्थान एवं हर क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए काम किया है। हमलोगों ने पूरे बिहार को अपना परिवार माना है और सबके मान और सम्मान का पूरा ख्याल रखा… pic.twitter.com/0Pzv5sCAUt — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 3, 2026

The state government has implemented the programmes of 'Saat Nischay-3' to make Bihar a developed state, he said.

The objective of Saat Nischay-3, is 'Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan' (ease of living), the CM added.

"It is also necessary to identify what other facilities can be provided to make the lives of the state's senior citizens easier. In this regard, if you wish to give any specific suggestions, you can submit your valuable suggestions through email id: cm-secretariat-bih@gov.in or by post," Kumar said.

The Bihar cabinet recently gave its nod to the rollout of Saat Nischay-3 over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030, with the objective of Bihar's inclusion among the developed states.

The state government has already implemented two 'Saat Nischay' programmes since 2015.