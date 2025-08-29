Bihar govt announces scheme to provide financial aid to women for starting employment venture

Patna, Aug 29 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced the launch of a scheme to provide financial assistance to one woman from every family in the state to start an employment venture of their choice.

Kumar said a proposal in this regard was approved at a cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

Under the Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme, one woman from every family will be provided an amount of Rs 10,000 as the first instalment to start an employment venture, he said.

“I am confident that the implementation of this scheme will not only further strengthen the position of women, but also provide better employment opportunities within the state, ensuring that people do not have to leave the state out of necessity for employment,” Kumar said in a post on X. PTI PKD RBT