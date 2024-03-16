Bihar govt appoints senior IAS officer Parmar Ravi Manubhai as BPSC chairman

Patna, Mar 16 (PTI) The Bihar government has appointed senior IAS officer Parmar Ravi Manubhai as chairman of the state public service commission, an official release said.

Parmar, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, was posted as Additional Chief Secretary of Mines and Geology Department of the state government. He was due to retire in November 2024. The General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government issued a notification in this regard here late Friday evening.

After the tenure of BPSC chairman Atul Prasad ended on February 12, the General Administration department had given the charge of chairman of BPSC to Imtiaz Ahmed Karimi, a member of the Commission, till the regular appointment of the new chairman.

The chairman and members of the commission hold office for a term of six years or 62 years of age. PTI PKD RG