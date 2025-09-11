Bihar govt approves Rs 24-crore subsidy on interstate bus fares during upcoming festive season

Patna, Sep 11 (PTI) The Bihar government has approved a special subsidy of Rs 24.06 crore on interstate bus fares during the upcoming festive season, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday.

The decision has been taken for the convenience of travellers during Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath and Holi, he said in a statement.

“For the festive season in 2025-26, Rs 24.06 will be provided by the government as relief on fares of deluxe non-AC, deluxe AC and deluxe sleeper AC interstate buses running on the public-private-partnership model,” it said.

According to the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC), out of Rs 24.06 crore, only around Rs 10 crore had been earmarked under the current budget provision.

The remaining amount will be made available through the Bihar Contingency Fund (BCF), Choudhary said.

The deputy chief minister said the state is continuously expanding its public transport network to ensure smooth and safe travel for people of Bihar.

“The double-engine NDA government is committed to providing hassle-free and affordable travel options to citizens within Bihar and outside,” he said.

Choudhary also said the Railways recently announced 12,000 special trains during Diwali and Chhath to cater to the heavy rush of passengers.

“The Bihar government has also stepped in with its special bus fare relief so that people returning home for festivals do not face difficulties,” he added. PTI SKS RBT