Bihar govt asks 12 depts to prepare a roadmap, plan joint activities against gender-based violence

Patna, Dec 4 (PTI) The Bihar government has asked top officials of 12 departments to immediately prepare a roadmap and plan joint activities for women empowerment and gender justice in the state as part of Centre's third phase of month-long 'Nayi Chetna', a national campaign against gender-based violence.

The third edition of Nayi Chetna, a national campaign against gender-based violence, was launched by the Centre on November 25 and it will continue till December 23 this year. The objectives of 'Nayi Chetna' (3.0) include raising awareness about all forms of gender-based violence, encouraging communities to speak out and demand action, providing access to support systems for timely assistance, and empowering local institutions to act decisively against violence.

Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena will soon call a meeting of the top officials of 12 departments of the state government to review the roadmaps and joint activities being carried out by the departments concerned as part of 'Nayi Chetna' (3.0) campaign, an official said. The state's Social Welfare Department has been nominated as the nodal department for coordinating with other wings of the government for the ongoing campaign.

The Bihar government recently received an inter-ministerial joint advisory, signed by eight collaborating Ministries/Departments of the Central government, requesting to send a list of activities that will be carried out during 'Nayi Chetna' (3.0) in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Social Welfare department (SWD), Harjot Kaur Bamrah has written a letter (dated December 2, 2024) to the heads of 11 other departments to immediately prepare a roadmap and plan joint activities for enhancing awareness and capacity to identify and respond to issues of gender-based violence.

"All departments concerned are requested to send their roadmaps and plan for joint activities in this regard to the SWD within a week", the ACS wrote in her letter.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Bamhrah said, "There is an urgent need for collective action against gender-based violence (GBV). Several initiatives have been taken up to advance the goal of gender equality in the country as well as in the state. However, one of the significant challenges that persist despite these efforts is GBV, which continues to undermine the self-development, well-being and dignity of women, girls and gender-diverse individuals. There still exists multiple social and structural barriers that act as impediments in optimising the full potential of individuals".

As part of Centre's third edition of Nayi Chetna, all concerned departments in the state have been asked to immediately prepare a roadmap and plan joint activities for women empowerment and gender justice in the state, she added.

"GBV is a global scourge that affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime. As per data of the National Crime Records Bureau, the crime rate reported against women continues to be significant. While there is a surge in crime reported, only a small percentage of women experiencing violence are reported to seek support. The roadmaps and plan of joint activities must demonstrate the need to identify, speak up and seek support, show solidarity and take actions", she said.

GBV must be eliminated, and all women should have equal opportunities for economic and social inclusion, she emphasised.

The Bihar government intends to ensure that women are respected and their dignity restored in all walks of life. "The vision is to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls by eradication of all structural and institutional obstacles and an equitable bias-free society, discrimination and fear of violence", she said.

The ACS (SWD) has sent letters to heads of 11 departments of the state government in this regard. These departments include Education, Home, Law, Rural Development, Information and Public Relations, SC and ST Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Art Culture and Youth, Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Welfare and Health departments. PTI PKD RG