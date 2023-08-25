Bihar govt asks districts, departments to be proactive on social media, increase followers

Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) The Bihar government directed its departments and the district administrations to become more proactive on social media, and increase the number of followers of their accounts, officials said on Friday.

The Information and Public Relations Department has also decided to pull up several district administrations for poor social media presence, they said.

The department found that the administrations of Kaimur, Saharsa, Aurangabad, Sitamarhi, Nalanda, Khagaria, Rohtas, Supaul, Bhojpur, Katihar and Madhepura did not hold any Facebook live sessions in July, they said.

"It was decided that the department will seek clarification from the district authorities who fail to organise Facebook live sessions in August," an official said.

It has also directed different departments to be more proactive in highlighting the achievements and welfare schemes of the state government on different social media platforms, including Facebook, X and WhatsApp, he said.

"The department has already directed the districts to organise at least one Facebook live session of a minimum 30 minutes on the welfare schemes of the government in a month," he added.

The Samastipur district organised a maximum of 16 such sessions in July, followed by Arwal (15) and Patna (seven), official documents showed.

Officers have also been asked to remain active on social media platforms, and take the initiative to increase the number of followers, the official said.

"Efforts must be made by the district PRD officials to reach out to every sections of society by increasing the number of followers of their social media accounts," he said.

Nineteen of the total 38 districts have been asked to submit their social media plan for the next three months, he said.

These districts were identified as the less active on social media, the official said. PTI PKD SOM SOM