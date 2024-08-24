Bihar govt authorises DMs to decide on closure of schools in flood-hit areas

Patna, Aug 24 (PTI) The Bihar government on Saturday authorised district magistrates (DMs) to take a call on the closing of schools if a flood-like situation occurs in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Such an order comes after a government school teacher fell into the Ganga river near Patna on Friday and got swept away by strong currents. The incident took place at Nasriganj ghat where Avinash Kumar took a boat to reach his school in Chhota Kasimchak locality.

In a missive to all DMs in the state, Education Department Secretary Baidya Nath Yadav said, “Under the provisions of the Disaster Management rules, DMs can take a call on closing schools if a flood-like situation occurs in their respective areas of jurisdiction”.

Meanwhile, a search operation is on for the government school teacher who went missing after falling into the river.

While riding the boat, he tripped and fell into the riverbed, which remains swollen during the rainy season, police said. Personnel of the state disaster response force have been pressed into service to trace the teacher, who hails from the Fatuha block of Patna district.

The Education Department also directed all DMs to ensure that only registered boats are allowed to ferry teachers and students in the flood-hit areas.

Besides, the district administrations must ensure that every person ferrying on boats must wear a life jacket, said the department, adding an adequate number of life jackets must be made available at all important ghats in the state. PTI PKD BDC