Bihar govt awards Rs 100-crore Aadhar enrolment centres project to BLS

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday awarded a project worth Rs 100 crore to an AI and tech-enabled company for establishing Permanent Enrollment Centres (PEC) for Aadhaar, a company official said.

BLS International Services Limited, which was earlier awarded a work order from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for providing services to establish and run district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK), is expected to execute the PEC project over a five-year period, a statement issued by the company noted.

Joint Managing Director at BLS International, Shikhar Aggarwal said, "We are committed to advancing digital inclusivity, making essential services like Aadhaar easily accessible and empowering every citizen to secure a digital identity.

He asserted that the company has developed cutting-edge technology that "seamlessly integrates with key systems" and ensures fast, secure, and user-friendly access for all.

"With our extensive service network and robust infrastructure, we are bridging the digital divide like never before," he claimed.

BLS International has "a strong track record of delivering seamless services across more than 70 countries" and "continues to expand its presence in areas of governance, financial inclusion, and citizen services," the statement said.

The PECs established by the company will carry out works related to UIDAI Aadhaar enrolment, Aadhaar updating, Aadhaar supplementary services, and Aadhaar lifecycle management for residents. PTI SUK RG